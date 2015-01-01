Abstract

BACKGROUND: Workplace violence (WPV) is a well-known and serious issue in most countries, and WPV against healthcare providers is of particular concern, especially among nurses working in emergency rooms (ERs).



PURPOSE: We aimed to develop a deeper understanding of nurses' perceptions and coping strategies related to WPV that took place over a 1-year period from the perspective of nursing victims still working in ERs in southern Taiwan.



METHODS: This is a qualitative study with in-depth and semistructured interviews. Nineteen ER nurse victims were recruited from six hospitals in southern Taiwan from June 2015 to April 2016. All of the interview recordings were analyzed using content analysis.



RESULTS: The content analysis identified two themes of perceptions and two themes of coping strategies toward WPV. The two themes of perceptions were "adversity" and "dilemma," with the former covering the three subthemes of "misunderstanding of health policy," "unsafe environment," and "nursing shortage" and the latter covering the two subthemes of "burnout" and "keeping or quitting the job." The two themes of coping strategies were "adjustment" and "resilience," with the former covering the three subthemes of "acceptance of the reality of WPV," "self-regulation," and "culture and belief" and the latter covering the two subthemes of "living with WPV" and "problem solving." CONCLUSIONS/IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: The findings revealed that ER nurse victims of WPV experienced a complicated journey after encountering WPV. Their coping strategies may be referenced by other ER nurses to better prevent and manage violent events in ERs. To prevent and manage violence in ERs, hospital managers should create a safe working environment through, for example, assigning sufficient security personnel and staff; provide relevant training to ER nurses in communications and other skills; and implement support systems to strengthen nurse resilience.

Language: en