Abstract

BACKGROUND: Numerous studies have demonstrated that exposure to caregiver intimate partner violence (IPV) can have cascading negative impacts on children that elevate the risk of involvement in dating abuse. This cascade may be prevented by programs that support the development of healthy relationships in children exposed to IPV. This paper describes the results of a study of the web-based adaptation of an evidence-based dating abuse prevention program for IPV-exposed youth and their maternal caregivers. Core information and activities from an evidence-based program, Moms and Teens for Safe Dates, were adapted to create the web-based program (e-MTSD), which comprises 1 module for mothers only and 5 modules for mother-adolescent dyads to complete together.



OBJECTIVE: The primary objective of this study was to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of the e-MTSD program and the associated research processes. We also examined the practicability of randomizing mothers to receive SMS text message reminders and an action planning worksheet, which were intended to support engagement in the program.



METHODS: Mothers were recruited through community organizations and social media advertising and were eligible to participate if they had at least one adolescent aged 12 to 16 years of any gender identity who was willing to participate in the program with them, had experienced IPV after their adolescent was born, and were not currently living with an abusive partner. All mothers were asked to complete the program with their adolescent over a 6- to 8-week period. Participants were randomized to receive SMS text message reminders, action planning, or both using a 2×2 factorial design. Research feasibility was assessed by tracking recruitment, randomization, enrollment, and attrition rates. Program feasibility was assessed by tracking program uptake, completion, duration, and technical problems, and acceptability was assessed using web-based surveys.



RESULTS: Over a 6-month recruitment period, 101 eligible mother-adolescent dyads were enrolled in the study and were eligible for follow-up. The median age of the adolescent participants was 14 years; 57.4% (58/101) identified as female, 32.7% (33/101) identified as male, and 9.9% (10/101) identified as gender diverse. All but one mother accessed the program website at least once; 87.1% (88/101) completed at least one mother-adolescent program module, and 74.3% (75/101) completed all 6 program modules. Both mothers and adolescents found the program to be highly acceptable; across all program modules, over 90% of mothers and over 80% of adolescents reported that the modules kept their attention, were enjoyable, were easy to do, and provided useful information.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggest the feasibility of web-based delivery and evaluation of the e-MTSD program. Furthermore, average ratings of program acceptability were high. Future research is needed to assess program efficacy and identify the predictors and outcomes of program engagement.

