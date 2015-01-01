Abstract

The use of non-lethal weapons has spread worldwide, being introduced as an alternative to firearms in many countries such as the United States or the United Kingdom. Among non-lethal weapons, conducted electrical weapons have been adopted worldwide, to control unruly suspected criminals or to neutralise violent situations. The stun gun belongs to this category and is the most widely available, with more than 140,000 units in use by police officers in the field in the US, and an additional 100,000 electrical stun guns owned by civilians worldwide. In Italy, the use of conducted electrical weapons by law enforcement has only recently been introduced, with private use and commercialisation still prohibited, mainly due to controversies related to the potential dangers of such devices.Before the official adoption, several experiments had to be carried out, with mechanisms that reproduced the ballistics of the stun gun. Here we present the case of a man who suffered a self-injury trauma to his hand during a ballistics exercise with a crossbow loaded with stun gun probes.

Language: en