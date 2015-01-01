Abstract

Existing studies have been limited in providing nationally representative data on the relationship between sexual orientation and suicidal ideation (SI) among adults in the U.S. particularly in terms of gender and racial differences. To fill this research gap, we conducted a study using data from the NHANES conducted between 2005 and 2016. Survey-weighted logistic regression models were used to investigate the relationship between sexual orientation and SI risk. Additionally, we performed further analysis by stratifying the data based on demographic variables and performed sensitivity analysis to ensure the reliability of our findings. This study included a weighted sample of 16,564 adults, representing a noninstitutionalized U.S population of 840.1 million. The overall age-adjusted prevalence of SI was found to be 3.5 %. After adjusting for relevant covariates, the study revealed that individuals who identified as something else, homosexual, and bisexual had a higher prevalence risk of suicidal ideation (SI) compared to heterosexual participants. Additionally, the study found that heterosexual participants were 74.4 % less likely to experience SI compared to bisexual individuals. These findings highlight the urgent requirement for inclusive and supportive prevention strategies to effectively address SI among adult sexual minorities in the U.S.

