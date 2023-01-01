|
Ross CA, Ridgway J, Myron T. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38032629
OBJECTIVE: The dissociative subtype of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was incorporated into the diagnostic criteria for PTSD in Diagnostic and Statisical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). The subtype requires the presence of persistent or recurrent depersonalization or derealization; however, several authors have suggested that a broader array of dissociative symptoms could be included in the criteria. The objective of the present study was to gather data on a wide range of dissociative symptoms in a sample of highly traumatized individuals.
Language: en