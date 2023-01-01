Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The dissociative subtype of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) was incorporated into the diagnostic criteria for PTSD in Diagnostic and Statisical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition (DSM-5). The subtype requires the presence of persistent or recurrent depersonalization or derealization; however, several authors have suggested that a broader array of dissociative symptoms could be included in the criteria. The objective of the present study was to gather data on a wide range of dissociative symptoms in a sample of highly traumatized individuals.



METHOD: The authors administered a set of measures to 62 inpatients in a private psychiatric inpatient program specializing in PTSD and dissociative disorders.



RESULTS: Almost every participant met International Classification of Diseases, 11th Edition criteria for complex PTSD, DSM-5 criteria for the dissociative subtype of PTSD, and DSM-5 criteria for dissociative identity disorder or other specified dissociative disorder; these four diagnoses seem to identify largely the same patients and may not be separate disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: A broad range of dissociative symptoms was endorsed on the Dissociative Experiences Scale and the Dissociative Disorders Interview Schedule. The results support a recommendation that a broad array of symptoms be included in the criteria for the dissociative subtype of PTSD in future editions of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

