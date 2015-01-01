Abstract

Trauma is rising as a cause of morbidity and mortality in lower- and middle-income countries (LMIC). This article describes the Epidemiology, Challenges, Management strategies and prevention of pediatric trauma in lower- and middle-income countries. The top five etiologies for non-intentional injuries leading to death are falls, road traffic injuries, burns, drowning and poisoning. The mortality rate in LMICs is twice that of High-Income Countries (HICs) irrespective of injury severity adjustment. The reasons for inadequate care include lack of facilities, transportation problems, lack of prehospital care, lack of resources and trained manpower to handle pediatric trauma. To overcome these challenges, attention to protocolized care and treatment adaptation based on resource availability is critical. Training in management of trauma helps to reduce the mortality and morbidity in pediatric polytrauma cases. There is also a need for more collaborative research to develop preventative measures to childhood trauma.

