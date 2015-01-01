|
Boyle TP, Mehra A, Smith NJ, Subramanian S, Leeber J, McMahon M, Green D, Perry S, Passman D, Biddinger PD, Scott B. Telemed. J. E-Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
38039352
BACKGROUND: In December 2021, the Region 1 Disaster Health Response System, the state of Vermont, and the National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network partnered to provide statewide access to disaster teleconsultations during COVID-19 surge conditions. In this case report, we describe how a disaster teleconsultation system was implemented in Vermont to provide access to temporary tele-critical care consultations during the Omicron COVID-19 surge.
telemedicine; COVID; disaster medicine; teleconsultation