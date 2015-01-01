SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Boyle TP, Mehra A, Smith NJ, Subramanian S, Leeber J, McMahon M, Green D, Perry S, Passman D, Biddinger PD, Scott B. Telemed. J. E-Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/tmj.2023.0339

38039352

BACKGROUND: In December 2021, the Region 1 Disaster Health Response System, the state of Vermont, and the National Emergency Tele-Critical Care Network partnered to provide statewide access to disaster teleconsultations during COVID-19 surge conditions. In this case report, we describe how a disaster teleconsultation system was implemented in Vermont to provide access to temporary tele-critical care consultations during the Omicron COVID-19 surge.

METHODS: We measured the time from request of service to implementation and calculated descriptive statistics.

RESULTS: Seven of Vermont's 14 hospitals requested the service. Despite a technology solution capable of providing services within hours, mean time to service implementation was 27 days (interquartile range 20-41 days).

CONCLUSIONS: Integration of disaster teleconsultation systems into state and local emergency management plans are needed to bring administrative start-up times in line with technical readiness.


Language: en

telemedicine; COVID; disaster medicine; teleconsultation

