Abstract

Suicidality in mood disorder patients is common, especially in emergency department (ED), but the patterns and associated factors of suicidality are not clear. This study compared biomarkers and mental health symptoms (i.e., depression, anxiety, and psychiatric symptoms) between mood disorder patients with and without the whole range of suicidality comprising suicidal ideation (SI), suicide plan (SP), and suicide attempt (SA). This cross-sectional, comparative, convenient-sampling study was conducted between January 2021 and March 2022, in emergency department of Beijing Anding Hospital, China. Patients with mood disorders at a psychiatric emergency department were assessed, with measurements of suicidality, biomarkers, depressive, anxiety, and psychiatric symptoms were assessed using the 24 items-Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAMD-24), Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAMA), Young Manic Rating Scale (YMRS) and Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale (BPRS), respectively. The propensity score matching (PSM) method was used to identify patients in mood disorder with and without SI, SP, and SA. A generalized linear model (GLM) was used to assess the differences in biomarkers, depressive, anxiety, and psychiatric symptoms between patients in mood disorder with and without SI, SP, and SA. In total, 898 participated in this survey and completed the assessment. Illness duration was significantly negatively associated with SA (OR = 0.969, 95%CI = 0.939-0.999, P = 0.046). HAMD-24 total score was significantly positively associated with the SI (OR = 1.167, 95%CI = 1.134-1.201, p < 0.001), SP (OR = 1.159, 95%CI = 1.126-1.192, p < 0.001) and SA (OR = 1.189, 95%CI = 1.144-1.235, p < 0.001) of the matched samptched sample. However, YMRS total score was significantly negatively associated with the SI (OR = 0.928, 95%CI = 0.905-0.951, p < 0.001), SP (OR = 0.920, 95%CI = 0.897-0.944, p < 0.001) and SA (OR = 0.914, 95%CI = 0.890-0.938, p < 0.001) of the matched sample after adjusting for age, gender, marital status, and occupation. The duration of illness, severity of depressive symptoms and severity of manic symptoms appeared to be more likely to influence suicidality. Considering the significant risk of suicide in mood disorders on psychiatric emergency care, timely treatment and effective management of suicidality in this population group need to be developed.

