Walter T, Stickel M, Fegert JM, Jud A. Z. Kinder Jugendpsychiatr Psychother. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Verlag Hans Huber)
38037336
Sexualized Violence Toward Children and Adolescents: The Visibility and Implementation of Safeguarding Concepts in Sports, Music, and Church Abstract: Objective: In 2010, the disclosure of sexualized violence in educational organizations led to a public debate and calls for safeguarding concepts against sexualized violence toward children and adolescents. However, there have been few efforts to systematically record the visibility, availability, and implementation of such concepts. We used a broad Google search and a telephone survey as an initial approach to close this research gap.
Language: de
sexualized violence; sports; Sport; Kirche; musical education; Musik; religious organizations; safeguarding concepts; Schutzkonzepte; sexualisierte Gewalt; sexueller Missbrauch