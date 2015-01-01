Abstract

This study aims to understand the dynamic changes in driving risks in highway tunnel groups. Real-world driving experiments were conducted, collecting pupil area data to measure pupil size oscillations using the Percentage of Pupil Area Variable (PPAV) metric. The analysis focused on investigating relative pupil size fluctuations to explore trends in driving risk fluctuations within tunnel groups. The objective was to identify accident-prone areas and key factors influencing driving risks, providing insights for safety improvements. The findings revealed an overall "whipping effect" phenomenon in driving risk changes within tunnel groups. Differences were observed between interior tunnel areas and open sections, including adjacent, approach, and departure zones. Higher driving risks were associated with locations closer to the tail end of the tunnel group and shorter exit departure sections. Targeted safety improvement designs should consider fluctuation patterns in different directions, with attention to tunnels at the tail end. In open sections, increased travel distance and lengths of upstream and downstream tunnels raised driving risks, while longer open zones improved driving risks. Driving direction and sequence had minimal impact on risks. By integrating driver vision, tunnel characteristics, and the environment, this study identified high-risk areas and critical factors, providing guidance for monitoring and improving driving risks in tunnel groups. The findings have practical implications for the operation and safety management of tunnel groups.

Language: en