Abstract

In recent years, the electric scooter has become one of the most popular means of transportation on short trips. Due to the lag in the formulation of transportation policies and regulations, coupled with the increasing number of electric scooter crashes, there has been growing concern about the safety of pedestrians and electric scooter riders. For the first time in the extant literature, this study aims to analyze injury severity of electric scooter crashes by unobserved heterogeneity modeling approaches. A random parameters approach with heterogeneity in means and variances is utilized to examine the factors influencing injury severity, using data collected from the STATS19 road safety database. Electric scooter crashes are classified as single-vehicle crashes and two-vehicle crashes, with injury severity categorized into two groups: fatalities or serious injuries, and slight injuries. The model estimation was conducted by considering several variables including roadway, environment, temporality, vehicle, and rider characteristics, as well as second-party vehicle and driver characteristics and manners of collision specific to two-vehicle crashes. The results of the model estimation reveal that certain factors had relatively stable effects with the varying degree of crash injury severity outcomes in both single-vehicle crashes and two-vehicle crashes. These factors include nighttime incidents, weekdays, male riders, and an increase in rider age, all of which are associated with more severe injury outcomes. Moreover, the random parameters logit model with heterogeneity in means and variances is more flexible in accounting for unobserved heterogeneity and exhibits better goodness of fit. This study improves the understanding of electric scooter safety, and the finding can better inform public policy regarding electric scooter use to improve road safety and reduce injury severity of electric scooter crashes.

