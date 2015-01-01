Abstract

Traumatic axonal injury (TAI) may result in the disruption of brain functional networks and is strongly associated with cognitive impairment. However, the neural mechanisms affecting the neurocognitive function after TAI remain to be elucidated. We collected the resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging data from 28 patients with TAI and 28 matched healthy controls. An automated anatomical labeling atlas was used to construct a functional brain connectome. We utilized a graph theoretical approach to investigate the alterations in global and regional network topologies, and network-based statistics analysis was utilized to localize the connected networks more precisely. The current study revealed that patients with TAI and healthy controls both showed a typical small-world topology of the functional brain networks. However, patients with TAI exhibited a significantly lower local efficiency compared to healthy controls, whereas no significant difference emerged in other small-world properties (Cp, Lp, γ, λ, and σ) and global efficiency. Moreover, patients with TAI exhibited aberrant nodal centralities in some regions, including the frontal lobes, parietal lobes, caudate nucleus, and cerebellum bilaterally, and right olfactory cortex. The network-based statistics results showed alterations in the long-distance functional connections in the subnetwork in patients with TAI, involving these brain regions with significantly altered nodal centralities. These alterations suggest that brain networks of individuals with TAI present aberrant topological attributes that are associated with cognitive impairment, which could be potential biomarkers for predicting cognitive dysfunction and help understanding the neuropathological mechanisms in patients with TAI.

Language: en