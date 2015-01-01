Abstract

BACKGROUND: Playing football involves a high risk of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries and these may affect knee function and activity level.



OBJECTIVES: To measure changes in self-reported knee function, activity level, and satisfaction with knee function and activity level in female football players with or without an ACL-reconstructed knee.



METHODS: Female football players, age 19.9 (SD 2.6) years, with either a primary ACL-reconstruction 1.6 (SD 0.7) years after ACL-reconstruction (n = 186) or no ACL injury (n = 113) were followed prospectively for five years. Self-reported data collected at baseline and follow-up included knee function (International Knee Documentation Committee Subjective Knee Form [IKDC-SKF]), activity level (Tegner Activity Scale), and satisfaction with knee function (Likert scale 1=happy; 7=unhappy) and activity level (1-10 scale). Information on any new ACL injury during the follow-up period was collected.



RESULTS: Players with ACL-reconstruction at baseline who either did (n = 56) or did not (n = 130) sustain an additional ACL injury, and players with no injury at baseline who remained injury free (n = 101) had a lower Tegner score at follow-up. Players with additional ACL injury had lower IKDC-SKF score (mean difference: -11.4, 95% CI: -16.0, -6.7), and satisfaction with activity level (mean difference: -1.5, 95% CI: -2.3, -0.7) at follow-up. Players with no additional ACL injury had higher satisfaction with knee function (mean difference: 0.6, 95% CI: 0.3, 0.9) at follow-up. Players with no ACL injury had lower satisfaction with activity level (mean difference: -0.7, 95% CI: -1.1, -0.3) at follow-up. Players with additional ACL injury had larger decreases in all variables measured compared to the two other groups.



CONCLUSION: Primary, and even more so additional, ACL injuries decreased self-reported knee function, activity level, and satisfaction with knee function and activity level in female football players.

