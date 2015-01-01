|
Koski A, Van Roost K, Reiss F. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; 147: e106566.
38043459
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Child marriage, defined as marriage before 18 years of age, is a violation of human rights with harmful consequences for population health, educational attainment, and economic opportunities. Child marriage is legal across most of the United States but how often it happens is challenging to estimate. We measured state and sex-specific trends in the annual incidence of child marriage in 41 states and the District of Columbia.
Language: en
United States; Child marriage; Human rights; United Nations Sustainable Development Goals