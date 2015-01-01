Abstract

BACKGROUND: There are rising numbers of infants entering out-of-home care due to child protection concerns. Research has found that infants entering care are at higher risk of developmental vulnerability and poor health problems.



OBJECTIVES: To determine the prevalence of developmental vulnerability for children who entered care as infants, and the extent and likelihood of service provision in relation to their developmental vulnerability. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This study includes children who entered care before the age of 1 year for the first time between May 2010 and October 2011 in New South Wales, Australia, and who received final Children's Court care and protection orders by 30 April 2013.



METHODS: This is a prospective cohort study using interview data from the Pathways of Care Longitudinal Study (POCLS) as well as linked administrative child protection and health data. This study used standardised assessments (Age and Stages Questionnaire and the Brief Infant Toddler Social Emotional Assessment) included in the POCLS. Simple and multiple logistic regression analysis was conducted to investigate the likelihood of infants receiving professional services for developmental delays since placement.



FINDINGS: A high proportion of children who entered care as infants were identified as developmentally vulnerable through health indicators (36 %) and standardised assessments (70 %). Only 17 % of infants in care received services for developmental delay, with 20 % and 15 % of those identified as developmentally vulnerable through standardised assessments and health-related variables receiving services, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings point to the importance of developmental assessment of infants in care and the identification of developmental vulnerability and delays. The provision of early intervention services is essential for this group of high-risk infants and will be important in optimising their health, as well as social and emotional outcomes.

Language: en