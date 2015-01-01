|
Emery C, Abdullah A, Thapa S, Chan KL, Hiu-Kwan C, Lai AHY, Lau BHP, Wekerle C. Child Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38044251
BACKGROUND: Research on the conditions under which perpetrators desist from child maltreatment has seen greater attention as part of the efforts to break the cycle of maltreatment. New theoretical insights suggest that informal actions (herein protective informal social control of child maltreatment) by network members which communicate warmth, empathy with victim distress, and promote the modeling of positive parenting practices are more likely to increase maltreatment desistance. Likewise, parents' desistance from maltreatment is theorized to impact on adolescents' (victim) cognition and self-compassion.
Nepal; Desistance; Adolescent self-compassion; Physical abuse; Protective informal social control; Recidivism; Recurrence