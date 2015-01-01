Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Orthopaedic trauma has been linked to major depressive disorder (MDD), generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Post-injury rates of psychiatric diagnoses and their relationship to various injury characteristics are not well characterized. We aimed to determine the association between orthopaedic trauma and MDD, GAD, and PTSD diagnoses at 5-year follow-up.



METHODS: A national insurance claims database was used to create upper extremity fracture (UEF) and lower extremity fracture (LEF) cohorts, with further stratification by isolated versus multiple fractures. Patient undergoing elective upper or lower extremity orthopaedic procedures served as controls. Rates of post-injury psychiatric diagnoses were calculated. Univariate logistic regression was conducted after matching in a 1:1 ratio based on relevant comorbidities such as psychiatric history. All significant variables were included in multivariate analysis.



RESULTS: A total of 308,578 UEF patients and 360,510 LEF patients were identified. Within the UEF cohort, the diagnosis rates following either isolated or multiple fractures were identified: MDD (25% to 30%), GAD (10% to 11%), and PTSD (4%). LEF cohort rates were as follows: MDD (30% to 38%), GAD (11% to 14%), and PTSD (4% to 7%). Compared to non-injured controls, both the UEF and LEF cohorts were associated with higher rates of all psychiatric diagnoses. In comparing UEF and LEF cohorts, isolated UEF was associated with MDD, GAD, and PTSD; however, multiple UEF was associated with MDD and GAD, whereas multiple LEF was associated with PTSD.



CONCLUSION: Psychiatric pathology is prevalent following orthopaedic trauma. Even after controlling for psychiatric history, orthopaedic trauma is independently associated with post-injury psychiatric diagnoses and may be more predictive of PTSD and GAD than of MDD. Upper extremity fractures may portend higher psychiatric risk. With negative stigma surrounding mental health and the early role of orthopaedic surgeons in providing care, it is imperative to normalize psychiatric care with patients and discuss warning symptoms that may indicate the onset of psychiatric disorders. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Prognostic, Level III.

