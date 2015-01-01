Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Button batteries (BB) are a source of significant morbidity and mortality in young children. Little data is available regarding associations between esophageal impaction location and outcomes or need for surveillance imaging.



METHODS: All patients treated at a single institution following BB ingestion between 2018 and 2022 were included for retrospective chart review.



RESULTS: Twenty patients were treated at our institution BBs were located, or most significant damage observed, in the cervical esophagus (n = 10, 50 %), followed by thoracic esophagus (n = 6, 30 %), and abdominal esophagus (n = 4, 20 %). Patients with cervical esophageal impaction were younger (482 [370-866] days), than those with thoracic (1395 [871-2369] days) or abdominal esophageal impaction (2021.5 [1230.5-3419.5] days) (p = 0.003). Zargar Mucosal Injury Grade was significantly more severe in patients with cervical button battery impaction; 8/10 (80 %) had a ≥Grade IIIB injury, compared to 2/6 (33.3 %) thoracic impactions and 0/4 (0 %) abdominal impactions (p = 0.002). All patients who developed persistent esophageal stenosis (n = 6) had cervical battery impactions (6, 60 %, p = 0.015). Both TEFs (2/2) had anterior facing anode, while both (2/2) esophageal perforations had posterior. Only 1/20 (5 %) patients, and 1/7 (14.3 %) with serious complications, had a serious complication detected on routine, rather than clinically indicated follow-up surveillance.



CONCLUSIONS: In our population, cervical BB impaction occurred more frequently in younger children, was associated with more severe mucosal injury, and had higher risk of stenosis. Nearly all complications were detected on clinically indicated rather than postoperative surveillance imaging.

