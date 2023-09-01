Abstract

PURPOSE: To estimate the national prevalence of tobacco, marijuana, and alcohol use among U.S. adolescents (age 12-17) and young adults (aged 18-25; adolescents and young adults [AYAs]) with a disability and examine associations between disability and substance use from 2015 to 2019.



METHODS: Data from the 2015-2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health were used to estimate the prevalence of tobacco, marijuana, and alcohol use among AYAs with disabilities. Modified Poisson regression models evaluated linear time trends in past-month substance use and estimated adjusted prevalence ratios (aPRs) for past-month cigarette, any tobacco, alcohol, and marijuana use.



RESULTS: Adolescents with any disability had a higher prevalence of past-month cigarette (aPR = 1.87; 95% CI 1.67-2.09), alcohol (aPR = 1.21; 95% CI 1.11-1.31), and marijuana use (aPR = 1.47; 95% CI 1.36-1.60) compared to those without disabilities. Cigarette smoking among adolescents decreased over this time period; however, the decline among adolescents without a disability was greater than those with any disability. Young adults with any disability had a higher prevalence of past-month cigarette (aPR = 1.42; 95% CI 1.35-1.48) and marijuana use (aPR = 1.39; 95% CI 1.34-1.45), but a lower prevalence of past-month alcohol use (aPR = 0.93; 95% CI 0.90-0.95) than those without disabilities. Alcohol use remained constant among young adults with any disability but decreased for those without disabilities.



DISCUSSION: Population-level disparities in cigarette and marijuana use exist in AYAs with disabilities. Future studies should identify strategies tailored to AYAs with disabilities to encourage smoking cessation and prevent cannabis use disorder.

Language: en