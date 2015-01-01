|
Li XX, Yu HY, Li JJ, Liu XL, Zheng HY, Li YF, Li Q, Liu SY. J. Vestib. Res. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38042999
BACKGROUND: Visual vertigo (VV) is a disease characterized by various visual signal-induced discomforts, including dizziness, unsteady balance, activity avoiding, and so forth. Distinguishing it from other kinds of dizziness is important because it needs the combination of visual training and vestibular rehabilitation together. However, there is no appropriate tool to diagnose VV in China, thus we would like to introduce an effective tool to China.
validity; dizziness; common factor; scale; Visual vertigo