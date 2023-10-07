Abstract

The mass atrocities in Israel on Oct 7, 2023, brought forth the widely disregarded issue of gender-based violence (GBV). Nov 25 was the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and, therefore, it is crucial to spotlight the horrifying GBV documented by the Israeli authorities. The further deliberate flaunting of violence against hostages exposes a systematic campaign of GBV by Hamas.1



Despite the complex political reality of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, expressing moral outrage regarding reprehensible GBV should not be complicated, because brutal rape should always be condemned and never be contextualised. The deafening silence of organisations tasked with safeguarding women and children from GBV, such as UN Women and UNICEF, regarding the GBV against Israelis, perpetuates a morally depraved context narrative that blames victims.



As medical professionals, we share a universal compassion for the plight of all innocent civilians affected by the horrors of war, regardless of their affiliation. Yet, some forms of suffering demand a distinct perspective for proper acknowledgment, leading to moral action.



Drawing parallels from the Hamas atrocities to the Holocaust reveals eerily similar scenes of GBV enacted by the Nazi Einsatzgruppen. Reproductive degradation, including mutilation of breasts and violence against pregnant women and infants, reflects a systematic assault recognised as a form of genocide by the Rome Statutes.



The Lancet's Series on violence against women and girls emphasises the initial imperative: "Demonstrate leadership by publicly condemning violence against women." This directive resonates with Richard Horton's call to physicians to "struggle to remain human in inhuman times" and refrain from dehumanisation by treating all individuals with dignity. This call was articulated during the launch of the report of The Lancet's Commission on Medicine, Nazism, and the Holocaust. The report urges the development of morally courageous health-care professionals who act as agents of change, competent to speak out against genocide and crimes against humanity wherever they occur.

Language: en