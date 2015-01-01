Abstract

Violence against women is a pressing global issue that poses a number of significant health risks. The influence of violence on women's health during the menopause has been underestimated, especially its impact on the early onset of menopause and on the exacerbation of symptoms that determine quality of life. The objectives of our study were to analyse whether experiencing any type of violence increases the risk of early menopause, worsens menopausal symptoms, and results in a lower quality of life. This cross-sectional observational study recruited 29 postmenopausal women who had experienced violence from a partner in their lifetimes. Additionally, 89 postmenopausal who had not suffered from violence were included as a control group. All the women who had experienced violence from a partner reported psychological and economic violence, 75 % reported physical violence, 57.1 % reported sexual violence, and 39.3 % reported all types of violence. Violence was found to be associated with menopausal symptoms and poorer quality of life. These associations persisted after adjustment for multiple factors, and women who had experienced any form of violence reported a worse quality of life during menopause. Moreover, violence-exposed women reached menopause approximately 20 months earlier (p < 0.05), and 20.7 % of these women developed premature ovarian insufficiency (p < 0.001).

Language: en