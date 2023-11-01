Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Star Excursion Balance Test (SEBT) and its modification(mSEBT) as dynamic tests have been shown to have high reliability and validity for the prediction of lower extremities injuries including ACL ones. No previous study has compared mSEBT performance measures in different hormonal statuses of the menstrual cycle in naturally menstruating women. So aim of the study was comparison of mSEBT performance measures in days of the menstruation cycle with the peak of estrogen and progesterone hormones in naturally menstruating women.



METHODS: After a pilot study for estimation of sample size, mSEBT performance measures in a sample of 18 healthy women with regular menstrual cycles were compared two times in their cycles, first in the peak of estrogen (mid-cycle) and second in time of peak of progesterone (one week later). The test was performed 2 times using either the right or left leg as the stance and reach limb.



FINDINGS: No significant difference between days with estrogen and progesterone peaks with right or left reach limb was seen for the percentage of reach in any direction or the composite reach on the mSEBT performance.



CONCLUSION: It seems that there is the same risk for lower extremities injuries in estradiol and progesterone peak days of normal menstruating women.

