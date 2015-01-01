Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite the lower prevalence and frequency of smoking, Black adults are disproportionately affected by lung cancer. Exposure to chronic stress generates heightened immune responses, which creates a cell environment conducive to lung cancer development. Residents in poor and segregated neighborhoods are exposed to increased neighborhood violence, and chronic exposure to violence may have downstream physiological stress responses, which may explain racial disparities in lung cancer in predominantly Black urban communities.



METHODS: We utilized retrospective electronic medical records of patients who underwent a screening or diagnostic test for lung cancer at an academic medical center in Chicago to examine the associations between lung cancer diagnosis and individual characteristics (age, gender, race/ethnicity, and smoking status) and neighborhood-level homicide rate. We then used a synthetic population to estimate the neighborhood-level lung cancer risk to understand spatial clusters of increased homicide rates and lung cancer risk.



RESULTS: Older age and former/current smoking status were associated with increased odds of lung cancer diagnosis. Hispanic patients were more likely than White patients to be diagnosed with lung cancer, but there was no statistical difference between Black and White patients in lung cancer diagnosis. The odds of being diagnosed with lung cancer were significantly higher for patients living in areas with the third and fourth quartiles of homicide rates compared to the second quartile of homicide rates. Furthermore, significant spatial clusters of increased lung cancer risk and homicide rates were observed on Chicago's South and West sides.



CONCLUSIONS: Neighborhood violence was associated with an increased risk of lung cancer. Black residents in Chicago are disproportionately exposed to neighborhood violence, which may partially explain the existing racial disparity in lung cancer. Incorporating neighborhood violence exposure into lung cancer risk models may help identify high-risk individuals who could benefit from lung cancer screening.

