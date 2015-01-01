Abstract

Shield-nose and Coral snakes (Aspidelaps spp.) are medium sized venomous snakes found throughout southern Africa. Little is known about the venom of these snakes and its clinical relevance, as human bites are uncommon. Neurological signs and symptoms usually develop following bites by this genus but evaluations of the severity are inconclusive. We report on the first confirmed human fatality by the Kunene Shield-nose Snake (Aspidelaps lubricus cowlesi) in a child. Envenomation by Aspidelaps and other snakes considered lesser-venomous - especially those possessing neurotoxic venom - should be treated with caution as they may result in life-threatening envenomation without established clinical management protocols.

