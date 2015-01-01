|
Citation
|
Woolridge AW. Dep. Justice J. Fed. Law Pract. 2023; 71(2): 131-155.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, United States Department of Justice, Office of the United States Attorneys)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The various criminal statutes applicable to firearms, explosives, and related weapons violations can often be useful to federal prosecutors evaluating potential charges in domestic terrorism cases. This article discusses offenses under the Gun Control Act of 1968 (GCA)' and the National Firearms Act of 1934 (NFA)", as well as other United States Code provisions that involve the unlawful use of weapons. The article also highlights important recent changes in firearms laws with the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) in June 2022, discusses the proliferation of privately made firearms ("ghost guns"), and provides guidance on how such offenses may be used to hold domestic terrorists accountable for their criminal acts.