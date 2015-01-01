SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tan SJ. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2023; 20: 75-91.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW))

DOI

10.14197/atr.201223205

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article examines the link between the mandatory live-in policy and the unsafe working and living conditions of women migrant domestic workers. This policy has been rationalised on the principles of the inviolability of the private home and challenges around regulating and enforcing labour protections in the home-workplace but has, in practice, increased migrant domestic workers' precarity and exploitation. Drawing on empirical research in Singapore and Hong Kong, the article demonstrates how the live-in policy operates in tandem with inadequate labour and migration regulations to produce a situation where poor working and living conditions are an enduring part of workers' employment and everyday lives. It contributes to research that has highlighted the gendered dynamics and exclusionary bordering practices that shape waged domestic labour, and considers the implications this may have for the well-being and security of women migrant domestic workers.

Keywords: Human trafficking;


Language: en

Keywords

Hong Kong; immigration law; labour law; live-in rule; Singapore; women migrant domestic workers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print