Lepp A, Gerasimov B. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2023; 21: 1-15.
(Copyright © 2023, Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW))
This Editorial introduces a Special Issue of Anti-Trafficking Review on COVID-19 and its impacts on labour, migration, and human trafficking. It outlines some of the main challenges that internal and cross-border migrants faced during the pandemic, including closures of workplaces, deportations, lack of access to healthcare and social support, increasing xenophobia and racism, and more. It then presents a summary of the articles contained in the Special Issue and concludes with some broad reflections on the lessons (not) learnt from the pandemic.
Language: en
anti-trafficking; anti-trafficking journal; anti-trafficking review; crime; gender; human rights; human trafficking; human trafficking journal; immigration; journal; labour rights; migration; peer review; peer reviewed journal; prostitution; rights; sex work; trafficked persons; trafficking; trafficking in persons; transnational crime; women