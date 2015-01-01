SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

García-Vázquez O, Meneses-Falcón C. Anti-Traffick. Rev. 2023; 21: 141-144.

(Copyright © 2023, Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women (GAATW))

10.14197/atr.201223219

unavailable

This short article discusses the challenges faced by women engaging in prostitution/sex work or in situations of trafficking for sexual exploitation during the COVID-19 pandemic. These included housing and food insecurity, violence, failure by the police to identify them as trafficked persons, lack of social assistance, and the inability to renew residence and work permits. The article also presents the support provided to women by the NGO Hermanas Oblatas in Spain, Portugal, and Italy.

Language: en

anti-trafficking; anti-trafficking journal; anti-trafficking review; crime; gender; human rights; human trafficking; human trafficking journal; immigration; journal; labour rights; migration; peer review; peer reviewed journal; prostitution; rights; sex work; trafficked persons; trafficking; trafficking in persons; transnational crime; women

