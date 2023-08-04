Abstract

Maritime transportation is one of the most important modes of freight transportation. The navigation industry has been developing rapidly and the number of ships is increasing day by day. However, the navigable waters are limited, and the increase in the number of ships will inevitably increase the ship traffic density in navigable waters, leading to an increase in the risk of maritime accidents. According to the analysis of the causes of marine accidents in recent years, it is found that many marine accidents occurred in restricted visibility. Ship sailing in poor visibility will easily lead to difficulties in ship lookout, positioning by land marks and identification of targets, thus causing stranding, collision and other marine traffic accidents. Dense fog also affects the propagation of radio waves and acoustic signals, and then affects the normal use of the corresponding navigational equipment, which seriously threatens the safe navigation of ships. The article, by analyzing typical ship collision accidents occurred when the visibility is poor, analyses the cause, feature and regular pattern, and discusses the precautions and safety measures for navigation in poor visibility waters, provides good experience and practice for ship navigators to ensure the safety of ship navigation in poor visibility conditions. It can also play a certain role in prompting young navigators to navigate and manage the ships correctly in poor visibility.

Language: en