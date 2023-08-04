Abstract

Due to the relatively small, confined space and large occupant loads in railcars, the fire protection and life safety in railcar is greatly concerned in the public transportation industry. The object of this study is to evaluate the emergency evacuation from railcars of a metropolitan railway system in the United States as part of the fire hazard analysis in accordance with NFPA 130, "Standard for Fixed Guideway Transit and Passenger Rail Systems". The evacuation time of the passengers in the railcars to a location (station or exit path) was analyzed by using a computational egress model Pathfinder, and difference scenarios were assigned in different emergency stop conditions that could affect the evacuation time from the railcars. It was found that the evacuation time with full load passengers in the railcars to station is less than 1 minute. Evacuation at the exit path may take much longer (15-20 minutes). This study is useful to assist the emergency management team of railway operation in preparing the emergency plan. Such as (1) station should be considered as the primary location for emergency evacuation; (2) When evacuation at exit path, it is better to first evacuate the railcar where the accident occurred instead of evacuating the entire train simultaneously. The evacuation results are also used to support the fire-resistant design criteria of the floor assembly, which is required to meet 30-minute criteria of ASTM E119 test by NFPA 130.

