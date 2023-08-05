Abstract

The promotion of ship greening, digitization and autonomous navigation marks the vigorous development of maritime transportation, and at the same time puts forward higher requirements for seafarers' knowledge reserve and operation technology, the existing maritime education and training (MET) and supervision system will not be able to meet the demand of shipping development. Under the trend of green transformation of ships and the realization of low-carbon or even zero-carbon, the shipping world is working on the exploration of new energy sources, which requires seafarers to obtain more skills of safe operation; Ship digitalization includes the technologies of the digitalization of the ship design, manufacturing and operation process, involving computer-aided systems, manufacturing execution systems, modeling and simulation technology, product data management technology, and virtual reality technology and etc., which has the characteristics of intelligence, integration and virtualization. All those new technologies in the field of ship greening, digitization and automation will in no doubt bring new requirement to the MET, however, these new knowledge and skills have not been fully reflected in the MET courses. This paper analyzes the development of new technologies in the shipping field and the knowledge and skills required by seafarers to master these new technologies, compares with the requirements of the existing STCW convention and code for seafarers' training, finds out its shortcomings, and puts forward the challenges faced by the MET and the direction of MET innovation in the future to ensure the safe and smooth operation of ships.

Language: en