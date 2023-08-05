Abstract

The planning and design system for the renewal and governance of old urban areas in China is not yet mature, and traditional road traffic design urgently needs transformation in terms of system and methods. Taking the comprehensive renewal and improvement of Dongsi Street in Beijing as an example, this paper summarizes the difficulties in implementing the governance planning functions of old urban streets, multiple management of facilities, and integration of diverse demands. It proposes to use traffic design as a platform to coordinate all elements of the streets and establish a technical system for the renewal design of old urban streets oriented towards urban governance. This paper elaborates on the methods and work focus of the renewal design of old urban streets from four aspects: system framework, value orientation, design methods, and construction patterns. By strengthening the coordinating role of street design, the systematization of urban governance can be enhanced; by clarifying the value orientation of urban governance, the allocation of street space resources can be tilted towards green transportation and public spaces; through refined and comprehensive design methods, the intelligentization of facility construction can be promoted, and the quality of street space can be comprehensively improved.

