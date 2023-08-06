Abstract

The Nizhou Waterway Bridge of the Nansha Bridge is a (658+1688+522) m two-span steel box girder suspension bridge. The main cables are erected by the prefabricated parallel steel wire strand (PPWS) method. Combined with the characteristics of main cable and strand, the efficiency and quality of strand erection are improved by optimizing the layout of traction system and improving the cable strand erection devices such as quick-dismantling suspension device, quick-dismantling puller for rear anchor head of back anchor cable and self-locking grip. Based on the Internet of Things technology, an intelligent monitoring system for cable strand erection including a real-time monitoring system for cable strand traction and a real-time monitoring and calculation system for cable strand adjustment is developed. The real-time monitoring system for cable strand traction carries out multi-dimensional monitoring, tracking and early warning of the cable strand traction process. The cable adjustment real-time monitoring and calculation system quickly monitors and combines the cable temperature field and height difference sensor data to calculate the cable sag and adjustment amount, and systematically generates and sends the cable adjustment instructions. The intelligent monitoring system of cable strand erection has preliminarily realized the intelligent monitoring of cable strand erection traction of suspension bridge, which effectively ensures the quality of the steel strands during the cable erection phase and the final as-built quality.



Keywords



Suspension Bridge, Main Cable, PPWS Method, Traction System, Internet of Things (IOT), Intelligent Monitoring and Control, Construction Technique

Language: en