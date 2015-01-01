Abstract

The aim of this study is to test the mediating role of family cohesion, early maladaptive schemas, and perceived social support in the relationship between the depression symptom level of individuals and their parents' general conflict patterns-related perceptions. In the study conducted with 299 participants between the ages of 18 and 65, the analysis results indicate that unbalanced family cohesion plays a role in the relationship between parental conflict style and depression symptom levels as a mechanism that feeds the schemas and weakens the perception of social support. Theoretical and clinical implications are discussed.

