SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Tadros E, Owens D, Middleton T. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2023; 51(3): 225-235.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01926187.2021.1958271

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Police brutality and systemic racism in the United States has never been more evident. Racism and racial battle fatigue are daily manifestations in the lives of people of color. Scholarship has shown that discussing race and racism in therapy can lead to more effective treatment outcomes. This article provides an overview of systemic racism, family therapy and implications for therapist to incorporate race talk into their work with families.


Language: en

Keywords

family therapy; racial battle fatigue; Systemic racism

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print