Tadros E, Owens D, Middleton T. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2023; 51(3): 225-235.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Police brutality and systemic racism in the United States has never been more evident. Racism and racial battle fatigue are daily manifestations in the lives of people of color. Scholarship has shown that discussing race and racism in therapy can lead to more effective treatment outcomes. This article provides an overview of systemic racism, family therapy and implications for therapist to incorporate race talk into their work with families.
Language: en
family therapy; racial battle fatigue; Systemic racism