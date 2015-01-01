SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dehghani M, Dehghani Y. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2023; 51(3): 283-301.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01926187.2021.1967223

unavailable

This study aimed to compare the effectiveness of attachment injury resolution model (AIRM) and integrative couple therapy (ICT) on the trust of women injured marital infidelity by family counseling research core of Persian Gulf University. So doing, 30 women were selected and randomly assigned to AIRM, ICT, and control groups to undergo interventions consisting of eight therapy sessions. The administration of the Trust Scale developed by Rempel et al. showed that the two models of couple therapy significantly improved the participants' trust. But AIRM was however more effective at the end, and three months after the end of the treatments.


attachment injury resolution model; Infidelity; integrative couple therapy; Persian Gulf University; trust

