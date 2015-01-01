|
Park TY, Cui C, Park Y, Kim K, Moon H, Kim H, Sim H, Lee Y, Lee H. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2023; 51(4): 356-376.
This study examines three family therapy cases of adolescents bullying victims in South Korea. We explored factors related to the onset of bullying victimization, family factors, intervention, and therapy outcome.
adolescent; Bullying; family therapy; multiple case study