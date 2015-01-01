SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Park TY, Cui C, Park Y, Kim K, Moon H, Kim H, Sim H, Lee Y, Lee H. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2023; 51(4): 356-376.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/01926187.2021.1974973

unavailable

This study examines three family therapy cases of adolescents bullying victims in South Korea. We explored factors related to the onset of bullying victimization, family factors, intervention, and therapy outcome.

FINDINGS are as follows. First, the onset-related factors included hygiene issues and hostile teachers. Second, family factors were prenatal stressors, lack of affection, communication patterns, parenting practices, and transference. Third, interventions included promoting insight and coaching communication styles. Fourth, families showed cognitive and behavioral changes. Fifth, adolescents better adjusted to school.

FINDINGS suggest therapists counseling bullying victims explore family factors and help initiate changes in communication and parenting.


Language: en

adolescent; Bullying; family therapy; multiple case study

