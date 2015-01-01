Abstract

Academic well-being may be an important indicator of mental health for immigrants. The present study examines the relationships between teacher support, parents' schooling expectations, traumatic events and language proficiency with academic well-being using path analysis. Data were collected from 239 Syrian adolescents. Teacher support and parents' schooling expectation had a direct effect on academic well-being. Language proficiency affected teacher support. The traumatic event affected school strength and parents' school expectations. The findings underlined the role of school and family environments in immigrant adolescents' well-being, particularly teacher support and parents' schooling expectations.

Language: en