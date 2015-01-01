Abstract

This study was conducted experimentally, along with a pretest-posttest control group, to determine the effect that anger management training has on high school students. Data were collected using personal information forms and the Violence Tendency Scale. Experimental group were given 8-session anger management training. Control group was not exposed to any training. Students in the experimental group showed a significant decrease in Violence Tendency Scale scores. Anger management training is considered to be effective in decreasing students' tendencies to violence. It is very important to improve students' attitudes regarding preventing violence.

Language: en