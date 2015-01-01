SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sviatschi MM. Am. Econ. Rev. 2022; 112(6): 1985-2024.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, American Economic Association)

DOI

10.1257/aer.20201540

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This paper shows how deportation policies can backfire by disseminating not only ideas between countries but also criminal networks, spreading gangs, in this case, across El Salvador, and spurring migration back to the United States. In 1996, the US Illegal Immigration Responsibility Act increased the number of criminal deportations. In particular, the members of large Salvadoran gangs developed in Los Angeles were sent back to El Salvador. Using variation in criminal deportations over time and across cohorts, combined with geographical variation in US gangs' location, I find that these deportations led to an increase in homicide rates and gang activity, as well as an increase in gang recruitment and migration of children.


Language: en

Keywords

Economics of Minorities, Races, Indigenous Peoples, and Immigrants; Institutional Arrangements; Non-labor Discrimination, Demographic Economics: Public Policy, Immigration Law, Illegal Behavior and the Enforcement of Law, Formal and Informal Sectors; Shadow Economy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print