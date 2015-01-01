SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Korovkin V, Makarin A. Am. Econ. Rev. 2023; 113(1): 34-70.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Economic Association)

DOI

10.1257/aer.20191701

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Does armed conflict reduce trade, even in noncombat areas, through the destruction of intergroup social capital? We analyze Ukrainian trade transactions before and after the 2014 Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a difference-in-differences framework, we find that Ukrainian firms from districts with fewer ethnic Russians experienced a deeper decline in trade with Russia. This decline is economically significant, persistent, and can be explained by erosion of intergroup trust. Affected Ukrainian firms suffered a decrease in performance and diverted trade to other countries. Our results suggest that, through social effects, conflict can be economically damaging even away from combat areas.


Language: en

Keywords

Alliances; Conflict; Conflict Resolution; Economic Anthropology; Language; Negotiations; Non-labor Discrimination, Socialist Enterprises and Their Transitions, Socialist Institutions and Their Transitions: International Trade, Finance, Investment, Relations, and Aid, Economic Sociology; Revolutions, Empirical Studies of Trade, International Conflicts; Sanctions, Economics of Minorities, Races, Indigenous Peoples, and Immigrants; Social and Economic Stratification

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print