|
Citation
|
Korovkin V, Makarin A. Am. Econ. Rev. 2023; 113(1): 34-70.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Economic Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Does armed conflict reduce trade, even in noncombat areas, through the destruction of intergroup social capital? We analyze Ukrainian trade transactions before and after the 2014 Russia-Ukraine conflict. In a difference-in-differences framework, we find that Ukrainian firms from districts with fewer ethnic Russians experienced a deeper decline in trade with Russia. This decline is economically significant, persistent, and can be explained by erosion of intergroup trust. Affected Ukrainian firms suffered a decrease in performance and diverted trade to other countries. Our results suggest that, through social effects, conflict can be economically damaging even away from combat areas.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alliances; Conflict; Conflict Resolution; Economic Anthropology; Language; Negotiations; Non-labor Discrimination, Socialist Enterprises and Their Transitions, Socialist Institutions and Their Transitions: International Trade, Finance, Investment, Relations, and Aid, Economic Sociology; Revolutions, Empirical Studies of Trade, International Conflicts; Sanctions, Economics of Minorities, Races, Indigenous Peoples, and Immigrants; Social and Economic Stratification