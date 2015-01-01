|
Kelly CR. Am. Behav. Sci. 2023; 67(2): 290-310.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
As respondents assess the cultural normalcy of social events, they employ both affective and cognitive criteria. Does this event feel normal? Does this event make sense? While these related questions often have the same answer, we know little about the assessment process under circumstances of signal mismatch. Using qualitative and quantitative data from two experimental studies, this research separately evaluates the effects of deflection level (is this event affectively normative) and institutional concordance (do the components of this event obey the guiding parameters of social institutions) in the assessment of social events. Online-administered surveys gathered data for a 3-condition experiment in an undergraduate sample (N = 74) and a 4-condition experiment in a non-undergraduate quasi-nationally representative sample (N = 507).
Language: en