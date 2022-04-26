Abstract

The Russian-Ukrainian war is transforming world institutions, including NATO. The partnership and cooperative security policy, enshrined in NATO's previous concept, was defined by a sustainable world order and international law. The war in Ukraine demonstrated the incompetence of major world security institutions and defined the challenges of their rapid transformation to effective reformatting. NATO, which has a new format for the organization's development after the Ramstein meeting on April 26, 2022, actively joined this process. At the same time, the contemporary resolution of war and peace issues requires a transition from the concept of "peace agenda" to that of peace engineering. NATO's peacemaking capabilities in resetting the interaction and transformation of U.N. peacekeeping determine the transition from nonsystemic peacemaking activities to the formation of a peace engineering program environment, which consists of the political-military, diplomatic, political and economic, logistical, social and humanitarian, and environmental and technogenic environments.

