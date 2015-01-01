|
Kim J, Leban L, Lee Y, Craig J. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2023; 48(4): 851-870.
Abstract
Research has suggested that involvement in offending can contribute to subsequent mental health problems, although the processes through which offending influences adverse mental health remain unclear. Recognizing the need to evaluate intervening factors in this relationship, we focus on the potential mediating role of parenting in the link between offending and mental health problems. Drawing on a sample of serious adolescent offenders from the Pathways to Desistance Study, we test the direct and indirect effects of several dimensions of parenting (hostility, warmth, knowledge, and monitoring) in the relationship between violent offending and mental health problems.
Mental health; Multiple mediation; Parenting; Violent offending