Abstract

This study used a multimethod approach to examine the presence, content, and outcomes of law enforcement policies regarding the arrest of children in Florida, a state lacking a minimum age for juvenile court jurisdiction. Policies were found to be rare, and located predominantly in larger agencies and agencies serving larger populations. Content analyses indicated policies also allowed for substantial discretion among officers and supervisors. According to results of propensity score models, implementation of state-level policies providing minimum ages for juvenile court jurisdiction may be necessary to reduce childhood justice system contact and involvement. In the absence of state-level policies, law enforcement agencies should adopt and implement restrictive, clear policies regarding arrests involving children and provide training on child development and its effects on culpability, competence, and suitability for justice system referral to better prepare officers for arrest scenarios involving children.



Keywords: Juvenile Justice

Language: en