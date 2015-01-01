SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Novak A, Lopes VDF. Am. J. Crim. Justice 2023; 48(4): 899-920.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, College of Law Enforcement, Eastern Kentucky University, Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s12103-023-09729-5

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study used a multimethod approach to examine the presence, content, and outcomes of law enforcement policies regarding the arrest of children in Florida, a state lacking a minimum age for juvenile court jurisdiction. Policies were found to be rare, and located predominantly in larger agencies and agencies serving larger populations. Content analyses indicated policies also allowed for substantial discretion among officers and supervisors. According to results of propensity score models, implementation of state-level policies providing minimum ages for juvenile court jurisdiction may be necessary to reduce childhood justice system contact and involvement. In the absence of state-level policies, law enforcement agencies should adopt and implement restrictive, clear policies regarding arrests involving children and provide training on child development and its effects on culpability, competence, and suitability for justice system referral to better prepare officers for arrest scenarios involving children.

Keywords: Juvenile Justice


Language: en

Keywords

Discretion; Juveniles; Police policy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print